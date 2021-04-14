Black Adam: Sarah Shahi Could Play Major DC Superhero

We have been talking about Black Adam and salivating thinking about Dwayne Johnson playing the role, and it is something that is going to happen, as we have already told you, because “The Rock” himself has told that they are already engrossed in filming, which is an adrenaline injection for the DC fans. But as always, it is not about a single actor, and there is something more ahead, Comicbook tells us.

Part of the cast has been confirmed, and recently actress Sarah Shahi took to Instagram to confirm that her work on the film has begun, and that she is proud to represent the “Midwest” community as Adrianna. And yes, this would confirm that she will play Adrianna Tomaz, as expected … or in superhero terms: Isis. And yes, Isis is a very important character in the DC universe and has a simile with the well-known Egyptian goddess.

The character, in fact, is based on The Secrets of Isis, an American television program that aired on Saturday mornings and starred Joanna Cameron. In DC, its first appearance took place in the late 70s of the last century XX.

We also recently learned that Bodhi Sabongui, at the age of 13, has joined the star-studded cast of Black Adam, led by Dwayne Johnson in the title role. At this stage, it is unknown who the young actor will be playing, and the details are largely being kept under wraps for now. However, it is noted in the report that Sabongui will assume “a key role in the Black Adam-DC canon.”