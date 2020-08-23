‘Black Adam’ to Debut Justice Society of America, Hawkman and More

One shock announcement throughout DC Fandome’s “Black Adam” panel on Saturday was that the Justice Society of America will probably be launched within the movie. Dwayne Johnson, who’s taking part in the titular Black Adam, was joined by his co-star Noah Centineo, who performs Black Adam’s foe Atom Smasher, to reveal the information.

In an animated tease, Hawkman, Physician Destiny and Cyclone have been introduced as Atom Smasher’s fellow JSA members that may seem within the movie.

“I’ve a knack for destroying bullies, however there are some who suppose I need assistance,” Johnson narrated as Black Adam. “Hawkman, Physician Destiny, and their new recruits: Cyclone and Atom Smasher. They name themselves the Justice Society, a corporation that believes in preventing for reality and justice. Effectively, I’m going to educate them that the one beliefs I battle for are mine. Welcome to reality, justice and the Black Adam approach.”

The Justice Society of America is a well-liked superhero group launched by DC Comics in 1940. Initially together with Inexperienced Lantern, Atom, Flash, Hawkman, Hour-Man, Spectre, Sandman and Physician Destiny, there have been scores of different members and iterations of the group via the years in comedian books.

For the uninitiated, Physician Destiny is a sorcerer, Cyclone manipulates the wind, Atom Smasher can develop massive and Hawkman flies and smashes issues with a magic mace.

Watch the animated introduction to the Justice Society of America from the DC Fandome presentation beneath:

Moreover, Johnson started the presentation with an animated model of Black Adam’s origin story:

The evening earlier than the digital panel, Johnson launched a tease of his character’s costume. “Black Adam” is scheduled to be launched on Dec. 22, 2021.