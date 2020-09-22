Black ‘Buddies’ Reading to Be Hosted By Gabrielle Union

The Emmys could have had a “Buddies” reunion with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, however Tuesday evening the celebrated sitcom is getting revamped for a brand new technology.

Gabrielle Union is internet hosting an all-Black forged studying of “Buddies.” The star-studded Salli Richardson-Whitfield-directed occasion, happening Tuesday from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. ET at Zoom The place It Occurs, will function Sterling Okay. Brown, Ryan Michelle Bathe, Uzo Aduba, Aisha Hinds, Kendrick Sampson, and Jeremy Pope.

Bathe will play Rachel with Brown as Ross. Aduba, who received her second Emmy on Sunday for her work in “Mrs. America,” will tackle Phoebe. Monica will likely be performed by Hinds and Pope will likely be Chandler.

The studying will highlight When We All Vote, a non-partisan voter registration group.

The “Buddies” night comes on the heels of Zoom The place It Occurs’ all-Black forged “Golden Ladies” studying.

Jay-Z staged an all-Black “Buddies” remake in his “Moonlight” music video in 2017 with Jerrod Carmichael, Issa Rae, Tiffany Haddish, Tessa Thompson, LaKeith Stanfield and Lil Rel Howery. As an alternative of utilizing the present’s iconic theme music, The Rembrandt’s “I’ll Be There For You,” Jay-Z changed it with Whodini’s “Buddies” from the 1980s.

There isn’t any phrase if Tuesday’s studying will embody a unique tune.

The “Golden Ladies” studying’s forged included Tracee Ellis Ross as Rose, Regina King as Dorothy, Alfre Woodard taking over Sophia and Sanaa Lathan portraying Blanche. Jesse Williams performed a 123 of males. It was directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood and narrated by Lena Waithe.

RSVP is obligatory to watch the studying. Go to mobilize.us.