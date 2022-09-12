Black Desert Online kicks off a week of free play to celebrate its new player milestone

The Pearl Abyss team confirms that their MMORPG has already registered 50 million users.

Black Desert Online has become one of those MMORPG which, thanks to updates and free game periods, has managed to attract the attention of many players. The latest changes have caused a 165% increase in the number of new users, so it’s no surprise to learn that its developers, Pearl Abyss, are now celebrating signing up 50 million players with your online delivery.

Players can play Black Desert Online for free from September 12 to 19This news coincides with 12th birthday of the game, which was initially launched in South Korea back in 2014. So, to celebrate so many events, from Pearl Abyss they have decided to start a free game week for all Steam users. In this way, players from all over the world can enjoy the benefits of this MMORPG of the September 12 to 19.

“We are very proud and grateful that our Black Desert franchise has managed to reach so many players around the world, and we are honored by the positive support we have received from our community,” said James Heo, CEO of Pearl Abyss, in a statement. Press release. “We will relentlessly strive to improve Black Desert and build on our success with new IPs that are currently being developed using brand new technical facilities and running on our BlackSpace Engine.”

It should be remembered that, although this promotion is only active through Steam, Black Desert Online also has an improved version on PS5 and Xbox Series. If you are interested in the massive online multiplayer experience and want to delve into a universe of magic and fantasy, don’t hesitate to read our Black Desert Online review to learn about the key features of the delivery of Pearl Abyss.

