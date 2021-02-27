Black Desert Online will be free on Steam for a limited time and you can keep it forever

At this time, the Black Desert franchise is already the responsibility of Pearl Abyss, which replaces Kakao Games in the task of keeping up to date Black Desert Online. Many of you may already be players of this popular title. Those of you who don’t, you should know that it is an MMORPG with an open world full of life.

With it, it is possible to launch into battle with fast and action-packed combat, hunt monsters and defeat fearsome bosses. And best of all, we can fight together with friends and allies to conquer territories and claim glory. Well, to celebrate its new responsibility, Pear Abyss has decided to give the game to all PC users on Steam.

The promotion is now available on the game page on Steam. And as they indicate from there, it is something completely temporary. In this way, we can only download Black Desert Online for free until next March 10, 2021. Or more specifically, until 10:00 am (Spanish peninsular time) on that day.

The good thing is that if we do it, we can keep it forever, without any kind of trick or trap. In addition, you must bear in mind that it is a game that, as it was originally launched in 2016, still offers quite affordable minimum (even recommended) requirements today.

And even considering its nature, it offers quite powerful graphics. At the playable level, it presents an intuitive combat system that will put your skill to the test. And although it is not always common in the genre, it also stands out for a quite absorbing story.

Finally, we remind you that the game is also available on PS4 and Xbox One. In addition, for approximately a year, both versions have been enjoying cross play. If you want to read more about this matter, we recommend you take a look at this article.