Black Eyed Peas’ ‘Translation’: Album Review – Variety

It’s exhausting to consider that 10 years have handed since Fergie has recorded with the Black Eyed Peas. The swaggering vocal presence who helped push BEP into the pop/EDM market — in accordance with founding songwriter-producer will.i.am’s broadened soundscapes, in fact — needed a solo profession, obtained it at first with the mega-selling “The Dutchess,” blew it with the boring “Fergie,” and have become a second-rate singing competitors host with “The 4: Battle for Stardom.”

This isn’t Fergie’s story, and, in a method, it by no means was. She dropped into the lifetime of the grooving, acutely aware rap trio — will.i.am, Apl. De Ap and Taboo) and left, however the BEP brain-trust not solely figured a strategy to keep it up inventively. (See 2018’s “Masters of the Solar, Vol. 1,” a greater album looking back than it appeared when it was first launched.) The trio did add a brand new feminine vocalist, J. Rey Soul, to applicable BEP’s Fergaclious vibe, beginning with the final album, however she hasn’t been made a full member. What’s made clear from that casting name is that stated female vibe is however a coloration in BEPs’ rainbow, a prism that, on the brand new album, “Translation,” has many extra tones and flavors than anticipated.

Somewhat than give attention to will.i.am’s need for international domination when it comes to gross sales, “Translation” bristles with the gentle lilt and exhausting quirk of recent Latin music in its melodies, rhythms and manufacturing flips. Meaning mining the crunch of reggaeton and lure, together with Latinx hip hop, and a rating of brand-names friends corresponding to J Balvin, Ozuna, Shakira, Maluma, El Alfa and Becky G.

This doesn’t imply that can.i.am is eschewing pop. Sampling the pretend Latinx of Madonna’s new wave-era “La Isla Bonita” on BEPs’ hook-laden “Mamacita” is each a grasp stroke of pop mimicry in addition to a poke at Madge’s personal heritage rip off, and hypnotic in a method that BEP is aware of nicely (repetition has all the time been BEPs’ pal — see “Let’s Get It Began”). Ozuna and the aforementioned part-time member, J. Rey Soul, assist flip the torrid observe into one thing sleek and gritty. Utilizing Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam’s sprightly pop freestyle smash “Can You Really feel the Beat” for the premise of “Really feel the Beat” not solely reveals off BEPs’ pop chops, it offers the observe’s visitor star, the sauntering Colombian vocalist Muluma, greater than a passing look at mainstream chart success past Latin music gross sales. (That may be one other slight to Madonna, who underused the musky sensation on the mock-tango “Medellín” from “Madame X.”)

Shakira turns an anthemic dance-floor spiel into one thing weirdly intimate (how are you going to large as a vocalist, but keep small? Verify “Lady Like Me”), and J Balvin brings out the oddball machismo of all involved with “RITMO (Unhealthy Boys For Life).” However Black Eyed Peas’ main-men don’t have any downside using the waves and digging into their very own grooves with taste and funk.

One other sampled pop smash, Miami Sound Machine’s “Conga,” is the looped foundation for BEPs’ Apl. De Ap and Taboo to kick up their heels on the equally anthemic “Have a good time.” Too usually ignored as a high voice in rap, or a hip-hop icon of any kind, BEPs’ co-founder, Taboo, was doing the socially acutely aware factor lengthy earlier than the current day. The identical is true of syllable-speeding will.i.am, who, with the brawny Apl. De A, turns the downtempo “Information Immediately” right into a heavy-handed however topical rant that makes use of Donald Trump’s personal phrases towards the president for smoldering impact.

If there’s any downside with “Translation” — and there isn’t an excessive amount of, as it’s the finest total BEP work since 2003’s “Elephunk” — it’s that, too usually, it goes for the massive bang, reasonably than the delicate nudge. Somewhat than really feel like a pure grooving expression of affection for Latinx multi-culturalism, the songs“I Woke Up,” “Get Free Now” and “Todo Bueno” — though catchy and slamming — really feel pressured and focus-group-y. That stated, BEP have discovered a brand new sense of journey, inventiveness and contagion by way of the fashionable Latin music prism. They’re nearly fully there towards making it completely their very own.