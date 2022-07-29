Black Flag that caused one of the best bugs in history

I don’t want to crush the surprise in case it didn’t come to you at the time, but a few days after the launch of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, one of the best bugs that our eyes have seen came into our hands. One that, despite not seeming more than another excuse with which to have a laugh, actually hid a fantastic trick by the development team.

Picked up by the development channel of Simon Trümpler the aforementioned bug served to delve into one of those questions about video games that you only get to ask yourself when you run into them: How to make water not go through the hull of a ship?

A sea from another era

Although the fluid technique and animation has ended up taking us down other paths, at the time when the game of the pirates of Ubisoft It would have been too expensive, both in terms of development and resources for the machine. the sea of Black Flag It may have its moments, but it’s not Sea of ​​Thieves.

What they actually had were two objects, the plane that simulated the water and the ship itself, so just as when you hit a wall the character’s hand goes through the brick, here the water would also have ended up going through the lower part of the boat.

Placing the boat a little above the water to avoid the problem can always be an option, but it’s easy to see the trick if you can move the camera freely. There are not a few old games in which a boat ends up crashing into a wave that is a little higher than normal and we see how the water goes through the hull.

What did the creators of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag to avoid the problem? Move the water in another direction. Specifically down. By creating a gap between the ship and the water, a handful of invisible buoys would help control collisions with the sea to simulate waves crashing into it in the form of particles and effects.

An amazing solution

Although the gaps generated around the ship can be seen while playing if we look closely, the famous bug that you have below is the perfect example of how this trick of the artists and programmers of the game actually works.

Although the first thing that strikes anyone is that infinite waterfall that seems to swallow the sea, in reality it is the only thing that is working properly in that clip. The appearance of the crew and later the ship is, in addition to a spectacular finishing touch for the video, where there really was a problem.

Examples like this, or the invisible trucks that serve as cameras in GTA V, are the perfect example of how our favorite games are full of surprising patches and tricks that their creators have put there to imaginatively solve a problem.

If you want to know more about what lies behind such a system, this design document on the creation of water and ships in Assassin’s Creed III is a very interesting well.