Black Friday comes to Xbox with hundreds of sale games and three months of Xbox Game Pass for 1 euro

Huge discounts for some of the latest Xbox releases. These are some outstanding offers.

As we approach the end of November, the wallets of all video game fans are shaking, because they are dates to buy and enjoy great discounts thanks to the already traditional ofertas del Black Friday. And Xbox is no exception. Over the next few days you can enjoy discounts of up to 87% on a wide variety of games, including recent releases such as the remarkable Diablo 2: Resurrected or Far Cry 6.

But in addition to all these video games, Microsoft also offers the best possible offer for its popular Xbox Game Pass service. PC games. But here the protagonists are video games, and at 3DJuegos we present you some of the most attractive options.

10 Xbox Deals We Recommend Resident Evill Village for € 34.99 (was € 69.99) – The last episode of the Resident Evil saga recovers the first-person view of the sinister RE7 to face a new series of horrors led by villains like Lady Dimitrescu, who has become one of the most popular characters in the Capcom horror saga. Ready to escape death in a cold new setting?

Halo: The Master Chief Collection for € 19.99 (was € 39.99) – At the doors of the Halo Infinite premiere, nothing better than reliving the vast majority of the Master Chief’s adventures in this fantastic collection that includes the remastered versions of Halo: Combat Evolve and Halo 2, plus the formidable Halo 3 and Halo Reach, along with ODST.

BioShock: The Collection for € 9.99 (was € 49.99) – One of the great sagas of the Xbox 360 generation remastered and adapted for current devices. If you’ve never played BioShock, this is the perfect opportunity to discover the amazing underwater city of Rapture brought to life by Irrational Games, discover more of his life in BioShock 2, or get lost in the beautiful Columbia from BioShock Infinite.

Xbox Game Pass is also on sale for new users.

Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy for € 45.49 (previously € 69.99) – It has only been in stores for a few weeks but the remarkable Guardians of the Galaxy video game does not miss the Black Friday offers, with an interesting discount at which Marvel fans will have a hard time resisting. Developed by the authors of Deus Ex Human Revolution, it’s hard not to have fun with its humorous action and story and epic scenes.

Borderlands 3 for € 17.49 (before € 69.99) – Two years have already passed since the launch of the last numerical installment of this looter-shooter series, and now with these offers we have a great opportunity to start immersing ourselves in their crazy action with his mind set on the premiere of Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in February.

Psychonauts 2 for € 41.99 (was € 59.99) – One of the games of the year with a 30% discount. Just a few months after surprising us with its great staging and fun platform action, the sequel to Psychonauts lowers its price so that those doubtful can get hold of it. If you take the step forward, you will find one of the best stories of 2021.

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey for € 17.49 (was € 69.99) – If you are passionate about ancient Greece, you may want to take a look at Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey, the penultimate installment of Ubisoft’s open world action series where we travel to this time to forge a path as a hero by facing all kinds of challenges.

A Way Out for € 8.99 (was € 29.99) – How about a cooperative? The Hazelight Studios team opts to win the GOTY statuette this year at The Game Awards with It Takes Two, but before this production its managers already demonstrated a keen eye for adventures of enjoyment in the company of this remarkable A Way Out.

Far Cry 6 for € 48.99 (€ 69.99) – It has just been launched on the market, it has found the approval of not a few players in the world and is undoubtedly one of the most fun and complete action adventures that we can find in the market. Now launch a discount of 20 euros, if you had doubts about getting FC 6, maybe this is the moment.

Dragon Ball FighterZ for € 10.49 (previously € 69.99) – We recently learned that Dragon Ball FighterZ had already sold four million copies, but from Bandai Namco they are going for more, and with the video game on sale for 10 euros, few should resist giving this modern fighting adventure with Goku and company a try.

Control Ultimate Edition for € 11.99 (was € 39.99) – The latest from the authors of Max Payne and Alan Wake, a remarkable third-person action adventure that proposes us to explore a mysterious setting full of dangers. In addition, this special edition includes extra content that relates this story to that of Alan Wake, much to the joy of Remedy Entertainment fans.

Blacksad: Under the Skin for € 7.99 (was € 39.99) – To end a graphic adventure of Spanish development. This year, the veteran Pendulo Studios team released this story-driven investigative title set in the comic book universe created several years ago by Juan Díaz Canales and Juanjo Guarnido.

Here we have left you with a brief list of some of the most interesting titles that you can find on sale in the Xbox store, but do not hesitate to consult all the Xbox Black Friday offers to find out if the game you most wanted is enjoying a reduction in its price.

More about: Xbox and Black Friday.