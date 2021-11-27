Black Friday deals come to Animal Crossing New Horizons with discounts at MiniNook

Don’t forget to visit Tendo and Nendo’s store if you plan to spend a few days on your island, the promotion is for a limited time.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has already gotten us used to transporting many of the events of our society to his particular island life. Since its launch, at the beginning of the global health crisis, the latest installment of the franchise has become a great routine that helped alleviate a complicated situation, making it one of the most popular games since its launch.

All products have a 30% discountThe game has received numerous updates and events, adding new elements, such as Cafeteria, the Captain’s boat and the expansion of Cayo Fauno, in addition to its new Interior Decoration DLC, Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Happy Home Paradise, which arrived on November 5, loaded with content.

The promotion will end on November 30After a tribute to the celebration of Thanksgiving Day with the Turkey Day from Animal Crossing: New Horizons, the popular ofertas del Black Friday that we are living these days in practically all shops, they have reached MiniNook, the shop of the friendly Tendo and Nendo, with its particular “Nook Friday”, where we can find many of the best items in the game.

We will find offers on all the products in the store, with a 30% direct discount, a good way to save some berries on those coveted objects that we have our eye on. Although Friday Nook started today, the offers will be available until the next November 30. If you have not yet started the trip to the island, remember that you have available our analysis of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

More about: Animal Crossing New Horizons.