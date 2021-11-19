Black Friday deals hit the PlayStation Store with discounts on dozens of PS4 and PS5 games

Recent titles like Far Cry 6 or essentials like The Last of Us 2 are on sale on the PS Store.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated 19 November 2021, 10:14

Sure you have heard, but the Black Friday, that stage of the year at the end of November where stores around the world take the opportunity to considerably reduce their products, and thus take advantage of the desire to buy that some cannot bear. As has been common for some time now, digital video game stores are also joining this initiative, and it has already started in the case of PlayStation.

So, from today November 19 to 29 of the same month we will be able to enjoy discounts of up to 60% in games for PS4 and PS5 in the PlayStation Store. At 3DJuegos we highlight 10 offers that we think may be worthwhile, both from recent releases and others that have been around for a while.

10 Featured Deals on the PS Store

Far Cry 6 for PS4 and PS5 at 48.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros): Ubisoft’s latest open world has been published a very short time ago, and finding it at a better price in digital format is difficult. We will lead the revolution in Yara and confront Giancarlo Exposito himself in a known but effective formula.

The Last of Us Part II at 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros): An essential in the Sony catalog. The continuation of the first part is not far behind and marks a new technical and narrative ceiling on PlayStation, being the game with the most GOTY awards in history.

Guardians of the Galaxy for PS4 and PS5 at 45.49 euros (before 69.99 euros): Another one that, like Far Cry, has been released nothing ago. We will accompany StarLord, Rocket, Gamora and company in a lighthearted adventure that reminds us of Marvel movies, and with which Square Enix is ​​more successful than with Avengers.

Watch Dogs Legion for PS4 and PS5 at 24.49 euros (before 69.99 euros): It may not have been the Watch Dogs that has made the most noise, but it is an interesting proposal where we can take control of almost any citizen and turn it into hacker to find out what is happening in London.

Borderlands 3 for PS4 and PS5 at 13.99 euros (previously 69.99 euros): The latest from Gearbox is once again infallible when we talk about cooperative experiences and shooting games that place great importance on customization and looting.

NBA 2K22 for PS5 at 37.49 euros (before 74.99 euros): The most recent installment of the 2K basketball franchise is a visual spectacle in a new generation, and returns to bring plenty of content whether we want to enjoy it for our counts as if we prefer to compete online.

Dishonored 2 at 3.99 euros (previously 19.99 euros): One of the most commercially underrated Arkane games, but one of the most loved by gamers. Two protagonists, a unique setting, and stealth and action mechanics that have set a standard for the studio.

The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition at 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros): What are we going to tell you. The third part of the Geralt of Rivia saga is one of the best games of the decade, and its two expansions could easily be published as standalone titles due to the amount of content and the story they offer.

Mafia: Definitive Edition at 19.99 euros (before 39.99 euros): A faithful recreation of the first open world video game of the Mafia saga, where we will return to the 30s with a remarkable redesigned graphic and a history of gangsters during the Law Dry

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 at 22.49 euros (before 44.99 euros): Tony Hawk’s best skate returns with the adaptation to the current days of two mythical deliveries. New graphics, the usual songs and an arcade proposal that will delight those who seek to beat scores and have a good time.

