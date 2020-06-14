Black-ish And 11 Other Great Black Sitcoms From The Past 20 Years

Go away a Remark
In the event you had been requested to call among the funniest sitcoms ever, I’m certain reveals like Martin, Dwelling Single, A Totally different World, Sanford and Son, and more moderen sequence like black-ish would instantly come to thoughts. Many of those sequence have stood the check of time as a result of they’ve created memorable characters, hilarious conditions, and introduced essential matters in a related method, whereas nonetheless sustaining the flexibility to seek out the humor within the scenario. By way of their creativity and performances, these nice comedies have proven black comedians and actors on the high of their careers.
The 1990s was a fantastic decade for TV, and particularly for sitcoms with black leads, with the last decade giving us fashionable classics like The Contemporary Prince of Bel-air, Kenan and Kel, and The Jamie Foxx Present. As nice as that decade was for sitcoms, the 2000s and 2010s have produced even funnier sequence which are modern and witty. In the event you’re in search of some new sitcoms so as to add to your watch checklist, I’ve quite a lot of ideas, which may be discovered beneath.
black-ish (2014-)
Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross star in black-ish, a sitcom about an higher center class black household. It follows Dre (Anderson) and Rainbow (Ellis Ross) as they elevate their 5 kids and take care of typical American household issues, whereas additionally coping with issues which are particular to a black American household. Black-ish started in 2014, and has been certainly one of ABC’s most critically acclaimed and well-liked sequence ever since. The present has two spinoff sequence at the moment on the air, grown-ish and mixed-ish.
Black-ish dares to sort out many urgent and controversial points like racism and police brutality. The present addresses these points with humor and an purpose to debate these matters in a approach that helps begin troublesome conversations, and from what I’ve seen, it is all the time been very profitable at that.
Stream it on Hulu right here.
All people Hates Chris (2005-2009)
Chris Rock created and narrated All people Hate Chris, a sequence based mostly on his life as a teen. It’s set within the 1980s and premiered in 2005. All people Hates Chris follows Chris and his household, together with his mother and father, performed by Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold. Most of Chris’s adventures happen at college or in his neighborhood, and a lot of the laughs come from the hilarious characters that he encounters every day.
Tyler James Williams shines as Chris, as a result of he actually captures the awkward nerdiness of the character. He’s additionally a really likable lead. Nonetheless, the actual stars of All people Hates Chris are Terry Crews and Tichina Arnold. They’re each very absolutely shaped and amusing characters. I might simply watch a sequence nearly them and their antics.
Stream it on Hulu right here.
That’s So Raven (2003-2007)
That’s So Raven is a Disney Channel unique sequence starring Raven-Symone, Orlando Brown, and Anneliese van der Pol. It additionally options Kyle Massey as Raven’s brother Cory, and T’Keyah Crystal Keymah and Rondell Sheridan as Raven’s mom and father, Tanya and Victor. The premise of the sequence is that Raven has psychic powers. Her visions often result in some misadventure, disguises, and a useful lesson.
That’s So Raven is a family-orientated sitcom, so it typically has some foolish comedy, nevertheless it additionally presents severe points dealing with teenagers and People, like physique picture and racism. In 2017, Disney created a spin-off sequence referred to as Raven’s Dwelling that follows an grownup Raven elevating her youngsters alongside her greatest pal Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol). That’s So Raven is a timeless household sitcom as a result of it’s kid-friendly, helps convey essential messages to kids, and only a very humorous present.
Stream it on Disney+ right here.
The Bernie Mac Present (2001-2006)
Comic Bernie Mac stars on this sitcom about him and his spouse elevating their nieces and nephew. The sequence, which started in 2001, confirmed that Bernie Mac had extra of an old-fashioned approach of elevating kids. Due to that, his outdated parenting fashion often clashes with the fashionable occasions, and what’s greatest for his household.
The Bernie Mac Present is a sequence the place Bernie learns a lesson proper alongside the youngsters. The sequence had a novel sitcom fashion, with Bernie typically addressing “America” straight into the digital camera to assist narrate and navigate the conditions arrange in every episode. The Bernie Mac Present takes Mac’s fashion as a humorist and makes it extra household pleasant. It’s nonetheless a very enjoyable sequence to observe, and to identify future stars in.
Stream it on Hulu right here.
South Aspect (2019-)
South Aspect is a Comedy Central sequence that’s set within the Englewood space of Chicago. It follows Simon (Sultan Salahuddin) and Kareem (Kareme Younger) as they take care of residing on the South Aspect of Chicago–considered one of many harmful areas, whereas they attempt to scheme their solution to the highest. Most of the episodes revolve round them working as individuals who repossess rented tools, and the hilarious encounters they’ve attempting to get these things again.
I grew up within the Englewood space, and one factor that has all the time aggravated me in regards to the South Aspect’s TV and film portrayal is that it focuses solely on the crime and hazard of the realm. It additionally could be a place of neighborhood, and sure, humor. South Aspect does a fantastic job of discovering humor amongst the chaos and hazard, whereas additionally showcasing among the distinctive issues about it. The sequence additionally feels distinct to Chicago, whereas being common sufficient to symbolize any excessive crime space.
Stream it on Comedy Central right here. (Be aware that the primary three episodes of South Aspect can be found to stream totally free, whereas the remainder of season 1 requires a subscription.)
The Carmichael Present (2015-2017)
The Carmichael Present follows a fictionalized model of comic Jerrod Carmichael’s life and household. It aired for 3 seasons on NBC, and the solid included Amber Stevens West, Lil Rel Howery, Tiffany Haddish, Loretta Devine, and David Alan Grier. Just like sequence like Black-ish, The Carmichael Present doesn’t draw back from discussing severe points.
Most of the present’s episodes revolve round Carmichael, his girlfriend and household discussing among the most urgent problems with the time, just like the significance of consent when participating in sexual exercise and the thought of being unpatriotic. A lot of The Carmichael Present’s humor comes from Jerrod Carmichael and his girlfriend Maxine (Amber Stevens West) being the wise characters whereas his household reaches new heights of ridiculousness and hilarity.
Stream it on Hulu right here.
Girlfriends (2000-2008)
Girlfriends is a sitcom about 4 greatest pals. It stars Tracee Ellis Ross, Golden Brooks, Persia White, and Jill Marie Jones, airing for eight seasons on UPN and, later, The CW. Girlfriends targeted on these very totally different pals who helped one another by means of life’s greatest trials and tribulations. The sequence handled common matters dealing with girls, and in addition particular points dealing with every character, equivalent to marriage, divorce, and profession woes.
Girlfriends had an equally profitable spin-off sequence referred to as The Recreation, which aired for 9 seasons and starred Tia Mowry. Girlfriends was so profitable as a result of it created distinctive feminine characters, addressed points particularly dealing with black girls, and gave them a voice and platform to talk about them.
Stream it on CW Seed right here. (Be aware that solely Girlfriends Seasons 2-Eight can be found to stream totally free.)
The Boondocks (2005-2014)
The Boondocks is an animated satirical sitcom which ran on Grownup Swim, however solely had 5 seasons and 55 episodes regardless of the span of years wherein it aired. The sequence addresses points dealing with People, particularly black People, and parodies some popular culture occasions, just like the trial of R. Kelly and the BET community. A few of The Boondocks‘ voice actors embody John Witherspoon, Regina King, and Gary Anthony Williams.
The Boondocks embraces controversy by parodying and showcasing matters that are supposed to divide opinions. It’s additionally important of black folks’s habits and responses to sure conditions. It isn’t a sequence that everybody will love, however its sharp wit and distinctive tackle black tradition make it price watching.
Stream it on HBOMax right here.
My Spouse And Youngsters (2001-2005)
Damon Wayans and Tisha Campbell-Martin star in My Spouse and Youngsters. It’s a sequence about Michael (Wayans) doing what he thinks is greatest for his household, which frequently revolves round going to excessive measures to show a lesson. Wayans and Campbell-Martin are each hilarious as Michael and Jay, however the three kids are equally as humorous.
In lots of household sitcoms, the mother and father are performed by veteran comedians and actors, in order that they often steal the present. Nonetheless, My Spouse and Youngsters is a little bit of an outlier as a result of the kid actors (George O. Gore II, Jennifer Freeman, and Parker Mckenna Posey) typically steal the episodes proper again.
Stream it on Amazon Video right here. (Be aware that episodes aren’t out there totally free, and would require buy.)
The Proud Household (2001-2005)
The Proud Household is a Disney Channel unique sequence, which had two seasons from the early to the mid-2000s. It was introduced in 2020 that Disney+ plans to make a continuation sequence of this hit animated present. The Proud Household’s voice solid contains Kyla Pratt, Karen Malina White, Paula Jai Parker, Tommy Davidson, and Soleil Moon Frye.
The Proud Household is an entertaining animated sequence with an entire solid of largely likable and humorous characters. Penny (Pratt) is commonly the main target of every episode as she tries to regulate and perceive the standard struggles of rising up.
Stream it on Disney+ right here.
Chewing Gum (2015-2017)
Michaela Coel created and stars in Chewing Gum, a hilarious British sitcom. It follows a unusual lady named Tracey (Michaela Coel) as she involves time period with embracing her sexuality, and at last tries to have intercourse. It additionally revolves round her uptight mom and sister.
Chewing Gum is a really distinctive sequence that’s well-acted, neatly written, and a refreshing tackle discovering and welcoming sexual exploration. Michaela Coel is particularly nice in it, and the present is a transparent signal that she’s one to observe.
Stream it on Channel 4’s web site right here.
One On One (2001-2006)
One on One stars Flex Anderson and Kyla Pratt. It’s a few single father who instantly has to turn into a full-time guardian to his daughter Breanna (Pratt), and went on to air for 5 seasons. The sequence’ comedy typically relied on Breanna being a typical teen lady, and Flex attempting to determine tips on how to be a very good guardian.
One on One was a largely healthful sequence with typical sitcom tropes and character archetypes, nevertheless it’s a enjoyable present to observe for the simplicity and the loving relationship between Breanna and Flex. Whereas the present’s seasons aren’t at the moment out there to stream, One on One may be discovered airing on Bounce each Sunday morning at Eight a.m. ET
Hopefully, the subsequent 20 years simply brings extra sitcoms price watching which additionally characteristic black leads. We want extra sequence which are distinctive, inclusive, and add a recent perspective.
Add Comment