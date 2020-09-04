‘Black-ish’ Producer Peter Saji Re-Ups Overall Deal With ABC Signature

Peter Saji is staying put at Disney.

The “Black-ish” producer and “Combined-ish” co-creator has signed a brand new multi-year general cope with ABC Signature, below which he’ll proceed to create and develop TV tasks for the studio.

Saji signed his first general with what was then ABC Studios in 2017 (Disney rebranded its TV models earlier this month), and he in truth started his profession at Disney as a part of the ABC Writers program again in 2007. Information of Saji’s deal was introduced by ABC Signature president Jonnie Davis.

“Peter has written a number of the most evocative and vital episodes of ‘Black-ish,’ and hit an actual dwelling run for us with ‘Combined-ish,’” mentioned Davis. “Maintaining him at ABC Signature, the place he began his profession, was an enormous precedence for us and for me personally. He’s a spectacular expertise and I’m so completely satisfied he’s staying within the household.”

Saji spent 5 seasons as a author on “Black-ish,” penning large episodes like “Juneteenth,” “Purple Rain,” which had been each just lately re-broadcast by ABC amid the police brutality and racial justice protests which were sweeping the nation. He additionally wrote the controversial 2018 episode “Please, Child, Please.” ABC pulled the episode earlier than it aired attributable to its political content material, however Hulu just lately launched it following calls for from Kenya Barris.

After “Black-ish,” Saji then co-created its spinoff “Combined-ish,” which was renewed for a second season by ABC. Saji started his ABC profession working comedies “Cougar City” and “Cavemen.”

He’s repped by Matt Rice at UTA, Ben Jacobson at The Framework Collective and Dan Fox at Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman.