‘Black-ish’ Spinoff ‘Outdated-ish’ in Development at ABC

A fourth installment in the “Black-ish” franchise might quickly be a actuality.

Selection has confirmed that ABC is creating a derivative of the critically-acclaimed comedy titled “Outdated-ish.” The brand new spinoff would deal with Earl “Pops” Johnson and Ruby Johnson, performed in the mothership collection by Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis.

The venture would Ruby and Earl as they provide love a second probability. After they transfer to a quickly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles, they’ll meet characters who symbolize the previous and new faces of the neighborhood as they attempt to make it work as a married couple once more.

“Black-ish” creator Kenya Barris will function author and government producer on the venture by way of Khalabo Ink Society. Fishburne and Helen Sugland may also government produce underneath their Cinema Gypsy banner together with “Black-ish” star Anthony Anderson and Artist First’s E. Brian Dobbins. Lewis will function producer. ABC Signature would be the studio.

Together with “Black-ish,” ABC additionally at present airs the comedy collection “Combined-ish,” which tells the story of Tracee Ellis Ross’ character, Rainbow Johnson, as a baby. Freeform at present airs the spinoff collection “Grown-ish,” which focuses on Yara Shahidi’s character, Zoey, as she goes to school.

Work on “Outdated-ish” would mark a return of kinds to ABC for Barris, who departed his general deal at then ABC Studios in 2018 for a wealthy new deal at Netflix. He has since created the single-cam comedy collection “#BlackAF” for the streamer, which has been picked up for a second season.

The Hollywood Reporter first broke the event information.