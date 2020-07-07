Black Leader John Lewis Joins ‘Ahimsa’ Documentary – Variety

Main Black U.S. congressman John Lewis has joined “Ahimsa – Gandhi: The Energy of the Powerless,” the upcoming documentary on non-violent political battle.

The movie was produced to commemorate the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi’s beginning and tackles points together with race relations, the under-trodden members of society, and restoration of human rights. Coming at a time when the Black Lives Matter motion has pushed America’s racial inequality issues to the highest of the agenda, the movie additionally explores how Gandhi’s message impressed the leaders of the Civil Rights Motion within the U.S., together with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Congressman Lewis.

Acknowledged as one of the crucial brave folks the civil rights motion has recognized, Lewis says Gandhi’s message of dedication and non-violence instructed his personal journey. Lewis was the youngest particular person to talk on the 1963 March on Washington. He lately stated that the killing of George Floyd moved him to tears. “Gandhi’s instructing spoke to us. It stated in impact whenever you see one thing that’s not proper, not truthful, not simply – you could have an ethical obligation to do one thing, to say one thing,” says Lewis within the movie.

Associated Tales

“John Lewis has devoted total his life battling for justice, dignity and human rights for the underserved and the oppressed within the U.S., however he has by no means ever deviated from the trail of non-violence and Ahimsa,” stated the movie’s director Ramesh Sharma. Ahimsa is the precept of non-violence which is shared by the Hindu, Buddhist and Jain creeds. “Congressman Lewis is an inspiration and a task mannequin not only for Individuals however for these preventing for justice all around the world.”

“Ahimsa” is written, directed and produced by Sharma, with producers Anant Singh, Xavier Couture, Jean Luc Berlot, Uma Gajapati Raju, Sanchaita Gajapati Raju and is govt produced by Michela Scolari, Simmran Bedi and David Traub. Worldwide gross sales are dealt with by Singh’s Distant Horizon.

The movie is edited by Yamini Upadhye and cinematography is by Nitin Upadhye. The movie options the tune, ‘Ahimsa’ carried out by U2 and A.R. Rahman.