‘Black Lightning’ Spinoff ‘Painkiller’ Gets CW Backdoor Pilot Order

The CW has ordered a pilot for a “Black Lightning” spinoff centered on the character Painkiller.

The pilot will air as a planted spinoff episode throughout the upcoming fourth season of “Black Lightning.” Jordan Calloway will star within the sequence, reprising his function from “Black Lightning.” “Black Lightning” creator Salim Akil will write, govt produce, and direct the pilot.

Based mostly on characters created for DC by Tony Isabella with Eddie Newell, “Painkiller” follows Khalil Payne (Calloway), a younger man ridden with the guilt of his troubled previous from his former life in Freeland Metropolis. As a super-enhanced killing machine referred to as Painkiller, he was each a member of Tobias Whale’s gang and a weapon of Agent Odell and the shadowy ASA. After trying to bury the darker, devastatingly deadly Painkiller a part of his persona, Khalil has distanced himself away from everybody he is aware of and loves in a brand new metropolis, Akashic Valley, in an effort to discover peace. However peace by no means comes straightforward for males with pasts like his. As his violent, harmful historical past crashes his idyllic new starting, Khalil is thrust again into motion with a brand new mission – carry justice the place he as soon as gave out punishment – however to try this, he’ll first need to take care of and harness his darker facet.

Calloway has been on “Black Lightning” since its first season, first in a recurring function earlier than shifting as much as the primary solid in Season 2. He beforehand appeared on fellow CW present “Riverdale” in addition to reveals like “Unfabulous,” “The Mick,” “Home of Lies,” “ER,” “The Glades,” and “Past.”

He’s repped by TCA Mgmt, Jordan Lee Expertise, and Goodman Genow.

The CW has discovered nice success with its lineup of DC reveals. Together with “Black Lightning,” the broadcaster has aired reveals like “Arrow” — which not too long ago ended after eight seasons earlier this yr — in addition to “The Flash,” “Supergirl,” “Legends of Tomorrow,” “Batwoman,” and “Stargirl.” It was additionally introduced final yr that The CW was plotting an “Arrow” spinoff about The Canaries, which aired as a backdoor pilot throughout “Arrow’s” last season. The community additionally aired a backdoor pilot for a prequel to “The 100” throughout that present’s last season earlier this yr.