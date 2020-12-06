‘Black marketing threat of Kovid vaccine, police will have to play an important role’

Corona vaccine News: Goa’s Director General of Police Mukesh Kumar Meena said on Sunday that once the Kovid-19 vaccination starts all over India, there are fears that the Kovid-19 vaccine may be black marketed. In such a situation, the police is going to play an important role. Speaking at a function at the Police Headquarters here on the occasion of the 58th Foundation Day of the Home Guard and Civil Defense Organization, Meena said that the police would have to play a ‘big role’ for the smooth and efficient management of the Kovid-19 vaccine. Also Read – Lockdown News: Has the lockdown resumed for 15 days across the country? What is the reality of this claim and the government’s plan …

Meena said, "Now there is a lot of talk about vaccination. During vaccination, the government will need the services of police, homeguards and civil defense volunteers, as they are planning how it will be distributed, how the program will be implemented. "

He said, "Once this (vaccine) is in place, the police will have to play a role in its distribution everywhere including transportation." There is also a fear that black marketing may occur during vaccination. If this happens, the police will have to play a bigger role.

