‘Black Monday’ Star Paul Scheer Reveals His Guilty Pleasure and Other Must-Watch TV Picks

Simply in time as Individuals — and a lot of the world — settle indoors within the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, “Black Monday” star Paul Scheer has some TV collection ideas to take a look at.

For the inaugural episode of Selection’s “My Guilty Pleasure,” Scheer sat down with Selection senior editor Michael Schneider to disclose his (1) TV responsible pleasure; (2) the “deep lower” present you most likely haven’t heard of however he recommends; and (3) his “show-mate” — in different phrases, the TV collection he couldn’t stay with out.

After all, as “Black Monday” returns for Season 2 on Sunday, March 15, it’s additionally a superb time to compensate for the Showtime comedy. Don Cheadle, Regina Corridor, Andrew Rannells and Scheer lead the solid of “Black Monday,” an irreverent tackle a bunch of misfit Wall Avenue merchants who assist set off the 1987 inventory market crash. (Did we point out it’s now additionally inadvertently well timed?)

The present is full of 1980s-era gags but additionally has some actually sharp, biting takes on gender inequality, racism, homophobia and many extra topics which are nonetheless related.

As Season 2 opens, Cheadle’s and Scheer’s characters are on the run and the folks they left behind are coping with the aftermath of the market crash. Scheer performs Keith, a inventory dealer with a secret that has now been unleashed.



CREDIT: KURT ISWARIENKO

“He’s out, and he’s proud, and he’s dwelling in a world that he can shed every little thing that he’s needed to maintain inside for all that first season,” Scheer mentioned of his character. “However at what value? What penalties include that? I feel everybody’s coping with that within the present, like, ‘Oh, I lastly obtained what I needed, however now the place does that repay?’ And never rapidly, however these characters do type of come again in direction of one another, and previous patterns have to come back again into play. So with out getting too particular, yeah, he’s comfortable. After which he begins to be very sad once more, based mostly on conditions that begin to pile up.”

Scheer’s a popular culture junkie who additionally lately appeared on “The Good Place.” He does voices for “Huge Mouth” and “Huge Metropolis Greens,” amongst different reveals; has a podcasting empire, beginning with “How Did This Get Made;” and there’s at the least a 73 p.c probability he’ll pop up immediately on something you’re watching.

Listed here are Scheer’s TV reveals to focus on:



CREDIT: YouTube

Guilty Pleasure: “Stairway to Stardom,” hosted by Frank Masi (NY Public Entry, 1979-1992)

“It’s type of like ‘American Idol’ if ‘American Idol’ occurred in a dude from New Jersey’s basement,” Scheer mentioned. “It was type of this magical present. It was this superb second in time to seize folks simply being very earnest in what they had been doing. It’s so great to look at as a result of everyone seems to be doing their finest. It’s a stairway to stardom, and most individuals are nonetheless on that stairway. And that’s completely wonderful. There’s one thing concerning the purity of it. We’d like extra bizarre in our TV. We’ve gotten too shiny, our actuality reveals are too imply.”



CREDIT: Channel 4

Deep Reduce: “Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace,” created by Richard Ayoade and Matthew Holness (Channel 4, 2004)

“This present is mind-blowing,” Scheer mentioned. “It’s not likely sketch and it’s not a totally actual present, it’s type of on this center floor the place it’s parodying style and commenting on a number of various things in popular culture.”



CREDIT: Courtesy of HBO

Present-Mate: “The Larry Sanders Present,” created by Garry Shandling and Dennis Klein (HBO, 1992-1998)

“It was the right storm of every little thing earlier than it,” Scheer mentioned. “Right here’s a present that’s shot on movie and video, it had this look in contrast to something on TV. And it confirmed you this backstage have a look at how TV was made however it was extremely dramatic and it was the precursor to every little thing we love. I feel you possibly can see parts of ‘Curb,’ you possibly can see ‘Fleabag.’ A mixture of comedy and drama and the performances are superb. It’s a particular present and holds up rather well.”