‘Black Mozart’ Biopic From ‘Atlanta’ Writer Lands at Searchlight – Variety

The true story of Chevalier de Saint-Georges, generally known as the “Black Mozart,” is coming to theaters through a sizzling inventive workforce and Searchlight Footage, Variety has realized.

“Chevalier de Saint-Georges” was an authentic function pitch from Stefani Robinson, the Emmy-nominated and WGA Award-winning author of FX’s “Atlanta” and “What We Do within the Shadows.” Director Stephen Williams, a DGA Award nominee for “Watchmen” and “Westworld,” will helm the pic.

De Saint-Georges’ story is basically untold and engaging. Born in 1745 within the French Caribbean, the musical prodigy was the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation proprietor. He rose to inconceivable heights in French society, dazzling as each a violinist and composer, and a champion fencer. An ill-fated love affair with a French noblewoman, and a falling out with Marie Antoinette and her courtroom led to his premature downfall.

The Disney-owned status home Searchlight will finance and distribute the mission, which will likely be overseen by senior vice chairman of manufacturing DanTram Nguyen, director of manufacturing Zahra Phillips and supervisor Cornelia Burleigh. WME and supervisor Ken Stovitz negotiated on Williams’ behalf. Robinson is repped by Dianne McGunigle of MGMT Leisure, Sean Barclay at Gersh and Lev Ginsburg of Ginsburg Daniels LLP.

Williams was born and raised in Kingston, Jamaica, and educated within the U.Okay. His breakout 1995 movie, “Soul Survivor,” performed Cannes to crucial acclaim, earlier than he moved to premium dramas collection like “The Individuals,” “The Strolling Lifeless,” “Ray Donovan” and “Westworld.” He directed the much-lauded sixth episode of HBO’s “Watchmen,” titled “The Extraordinary Being.”

Robinson has an unique total manufacturing deal at FX to develop collection for the platform and others. She’ll return for a 3rd season of “What We Do within the Shadows” and “Atlanta,” and can contribute to the fourth season of the Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning restricted collection “Fargo” as part of her deal. “Chevalier” marks her function writing debut.