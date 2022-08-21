Black Myth: Wukong shows spectacular gameplay that shows the fight against two bosses

The game developed by Game Science will feature ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSS.

This is not the first time that this game has been shown, it has already done so on several occasions before. The truth is that every time he goes on stage he surprises by how good the title paints. Black Myth: Wukong has brought out his quality in a new 8 minute gameplay as revealed by the official NVIDIA YouTube channel.

Black Myth: Wukong will come with ray tracing and NVIDIA DLSSGame Science has not only shown a gameplay, but has taught another video of the play featuring some female characters of the plot in a cinematic. On the other hand, in the video where you can see its gameplay you can see the prodigious combat fighting two will makeespecially the second that looks spectacular.

The video shows the title playing with Ray Tracing and also with the popular NVIDIA technology, the DLSS. All this combined with a 4K resolution that makes the title look spectacular.

Still Black Myth: Wukong does not have a release date, but the gameplay that has been seen shows that it is a worked and fully playable title. In fact, it has been developing since 2020 that will end in a trilogy, so we will have wukong for a while.

