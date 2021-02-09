Black Panther 2: Michael B. Jordan would gladly reappear

There are many who wonder how it will be Black Panther 2 in the absence of Chadwick Boseman, who passed away months ago. And although they have already said that they are not going to replace him, at least we have the predisposition of other actors to appear again, and in this case we are referring to Michael B. Jordan.

The actor has said that he would certainly agree to return to Marvel and his Black Panther “family” in the sequel. On Good Morning America, he has assured that he would gladly meet his filmmaker Ryan Coogler (with whom he already made Creed) in the sequel:

“I can’t really say much about the subject. After the year we’ve had and the death of a dear friend, they’ve been wondering what they need to do and what was best for the franchise. But they are family, so yes. had a chance to go back to the franchise, I would. “

Kevin Feige confirmed that Black Panther 2 will not replace Chadwick Boseman with a new actor following the death of the T’Challa actor at 43 years of age. The news came during the annual Disney Investor Day 2020 livestream. Mind you, the film will be delayed from its scheduled release date of May 8, 2022.

