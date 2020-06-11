Black Panther 2 Rumor: Is Beyonce Being Approached By Marvel?

Go away a Remark
After the epic collaboration between big-name musicians Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and SZA for 2018’s Black Panther soundtrack, how can the upcoming sequel prime that? Usher in Beyoncé. Queen Bey would don’t have any downside making herself proper at residence with the empowering sound of Wakanda, and a brand new rumor has the “Loopy In Love” singer atop Black Panther 2 and two different Disney tasks.
One supply has informed The Solar that Beyoncé is at the moment in talks with Marvel to lend her heavenly vocals to Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther 2 as a part of a $90 million cope with the Home of Mouse. The partnership would additionally connect the 38-year-old singer to a few Disney+ tasks within the vein of Meghan Markle’s voice work within the 2020 nature documentary Elephant.
The report has not been confirmed by Disney or Beyoncé, so it ought to be taken with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, it could not be a stretch if the music icon connected herself to extra work with the film studio. Beyoncé is simply coming off the discharge of her 14-track album “The Reward” to accompany Disney’s live-action The Lion King. Her music “Spirit” was featured in the summertime blockbuster and nominated for a Golden Globe.
Beyoncé additionally lent her voice to Nala within the CGI epic, which turned considered one of Disney’s most monumental hits with its $1.65 billion worldwide field workplace haul. Throughout The Lion King’s 2019 press tour, Beyoncé’s involvement within the remake centered dialog with the star-studded solid. Sadly, “Spirit” didn’t make its approach to the Academy Awards final 12 months – possibly the studio’s recycled storyline damage the singer’s possibilities at Oscar glory?
It ought to be famous that Selection’s Matt Donnelly refuted the Beyoncé Black Panther 2 rumor at the moment with the next tweet:
It is also too early for an artist to board the Black Panther 2 soundtrack. The Section 5 Marvel movie is 2 years away, with six different MCU movies forward in line. Final we heard, Ryan Coogler was within the early levels of placing collectively the script. No casting bulletins have been made for the manufacturing apart from Chadwick Boseman’s return as T’Challa.
Beyoncé has been connected to a lofty rumor earlier than – again in January, followers learn an excessive amount of into the singer’s Instagram, pondering she’d be singing the No Time To Die theme music. 18-year-old Billie Eilish has that honor, following a whirlwind 12 months into Grammy-award data and Billboard charts.
Black Panther 2 is at the moment set to hit theaters on Might 6, 2022. The highly-anticipated sequel will come after November’s Black Widow, The Eternals, Shang-Chi, the untitled Spider-Man 3, Thor: Love and Thunder and Physician Unusual within the Multiverse of Insanity. Keep tuned right here on CinemaBlend for extra updates on the return of the MCU.
