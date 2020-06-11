Black Panther 2 Rumor: Is Beyonce Being Approached By Marvel?

The report has not been confirmed by Disney or Beyoncé, so it ought to be taken with a grain of salt. Nonetheless, it could not be a stretch if the music icon connected herself to extra work with the film studio. Beyoncé is simply coming off the discharge of her 14-track album “The Reward” to accompany Disney’s live-action The Lion King. Her music “Spirit” was featured in the summertime blockbuster and nominated for a Golden Globe.