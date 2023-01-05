Black Panther: Wakanda Forever confirms its release date on Disney+ after its success in theaters

After becoming one of the most successful films of all of 2022 and grossing more than 800 million dollars at the box office worldwide, we already know When will Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premiere on Disney+?.

The release date of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever on Disney + will be next February 1, as indicated by Comicbook after some rumors that indicated that it was going to be on January 20. Although the news as such has not been officially shared by Disney, the platform itself already indicates this date.

From February 1, 2023 you can enjoy Black Panther: Wakanda Forever from television and other devices with access to Disney+, as long as you have an active subscription to the streaming platform. This is the continuation of the equally successful Black Panther, and a very difficult film to make for many reasons, among which the death of its leading actor, Chadwick Boseman, stands out.

Disney hasn’t taken long to elevate Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to possible Academy selection at the upcoming Oscars, and has already begun its campaign for the film to be nominated, including in the best picture category. Will he be able to accomplish such a feat?

Recently, the director of Black Panther and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler, has spoken openly about the possibility of seeing a third film in the saga. Although it has not been officially confirmed and the new Phase 6 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is already well known, its success almost guarantees it.