Black Panther: Wakanda Forever reveals new posters of its characters along with a new preview

Marvel Studios has published New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Character Postersalong with a sneak peek that puts the spotlight on the sequel’s cast.

The 12 new posters offer a closer look at the film’s main charactersincluding returning stars like Winston Duke, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Angela Bassett and Letitia Wright, as well as several new faces, with posters for characters like Tenoch Huerta’s Namor, Michaela Coel’s Aneka and Dominique’s Riri Williams Thorne, who makes his MCU debut in the film.

Instead of revolving around a main character, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Will Focus On Wide Cast Of Supporting Actorswith Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye, and the Dora Milaje banding together to protect their nation from intervening world powers as they attempt to forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda following the death of King T’Challa.

New movie trailer takes viewers behind the scenes of the sequel, with commentary provided by director and co-writer Ryan Coogler and some cast members. They talk about his touching connections to Chadwick Boseman and how they wanted to channel those feelings into something special that would honor the late actor’s legacy.

The video also highlights Namor’s arrival from the underwater kingdom of Talocan. He is described as “a living god” who possesses certain powers that set him apart from his fellow Atlanteans. Namor and T’Challa have a long and dysfunctional relationship in the comics, so it’s likely we’ll see Namor take on Shuri when their two nations go to war.

According to the latest information, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be the longest film of Phase 4 and the longest in the entire MCU other than the Avengers.