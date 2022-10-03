Black Panther: Wakanda Forever shows Iron Fist and the new Black Panther in a new trailer

Marvel has officially shared a new trailer and an official poster of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the next big movie that will move the Marvel Cinematic Universe forward. Highlights the first glimpse of Iron Fist and, right at the end, the new Black Panther in action.

Here you can see the official trailer in Spanish shared by Marvel on social networks:

“Show them who we are.” Discover the new trailer for #BlackPanther #WankadaForever from Marvel Studios. November 11 only in theaters. pic.twitter.com/YP2xSNyrRe — Marvel Spain (@MarvelSpain) October 3, 2022

The official poster of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has also been shared by social networks, indicating its premiere for next November 11. In it we can see the cast of protagonists at the top along with Namor, who will be the villain of the film, at the bottom.

Recently, Kevin Feige confirmed that there would be no actor to replace Chadwick Boseman after his tragic passing, so the film will apparently focus equally on the rest of the cast as a whole. However, it seems that It is already clearer who will be the one to wear the suit.

Here you can see the official poster:

The last time Black Panther: Wakanda Forever was shown was at Disney’s D23 Expo, but it did so with a behind-closed-doors trailer that wasn’t shown to the general public.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will star Letitia Wright’s Shuri, Angela Bassett’s Queen Ramonda, Winston Duke’s M’Baku, and Lupita Nyong’o’s Nakia. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit theaters on November 11, 2022. To find out more, check out our breakdown of the first trailer for the film.