Black Pumas, J.P. Saxe, Chika: Lesser-Known Big Grammy Nominees

For the reason that Big 4 Grammy classes expanded from 5 nominees to eight in 2019, the listing of finalists has gotten extra far-reaching and way more unpredictable. As when the Oscars expanded their classes a number of years in the past, the target is to offer shine to artists and recordings less-known by the lots — and certain sufficient, this 12 months’s nominations for the massive awards discover some a lot much less acquainted faces amid the Beyonces and Taylors and Stallions.

One artist that has seen its profile rise within the months for the reason that nominations had been introduced is the Black Pumas are an Austin, Texas-based duo whose retro-rock-soul sound has apparently hit the identical Grammy candy spot because the Black Keys and Alabama Shakes just a few years again. A finest new artist nominee final 12 months, they’ve obtained two massive 2021 nods, for Document and Album of the Yr (though the latter is a little bit of a technicality, because it’s for the deluxe version of their self-titled debut, launched in June of 2019). “Colours,” the Document of the Yr nominee, is the form of tune it’s possible you’ll not know — the duo carried out it at President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ inauguration in January.

On an identical notice, Finest Album nominee Jacob Collier could be the least-known 26-year-old four-time Grammy winner on Earth (the wins are for Finest Association, and the truth that he’s signed to all-time nominee chief Quincy Jones’ administration firm could not damage). The London native rose to fame by way of YouTube for his modern, split-screen solo covers of fashionable hits, and shortly parlayed that strategy into unique songs and albums. His newest album “Djesse Vol. 3” — pronounced “jay-see,” like his initials — is a wide-ranging R&B mashup, influenced by Prince and D’Angelo and written, produced and carried out virtually solely Collier himself — apart from his stellar listing of company: Jessie Reyez, Ty Dolla $ign, Daniel Caesar, and extra.

Like lots of at this time’s artists, Alabama native Chika first rose to fame by way of social media, first with an “#EgoChallenge” selling physique positivity and self-love, after which with a fiery freestyle aimed toward Kanye West. The 23-year-old is an outspoken activist who has additionally starred because the face of a Calvin Klein promoting marketing campaign, however she’s confirmed the depth of her personal artistry by way of a collection of EPs — her main label debut, “Trade Video games,” made Barack Obama’s Spotify playlist — together with the shock “As soon as Upon a Time” EP, which dropped on Friday.

Lastly, singer-songwriter JP Saxe has buddies in excessive locations as properly, with hit songwriter Julia Michaels as his duet associate (and real-life associate), who has written songs for Selena Gomez, Demi Lovato, and others. The truth is, the couple met in the course of the writing session for his or her nominated tune, “If the World Was Ending” — which, regardless of its ominous title, was written earlier than the pandemic. The Toronto native launched “Line by Line,” a duet with Maren Morris in January, and is anticipated to drop his debut album this spring.