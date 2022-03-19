Black Warrior Jr. died at the age of 24, the famous fighter son-in-law of “Black” Casas

Black Warrior Jr. died at the age of 24, the famous fighter son-in-law of Negro Casas (Photo: Instagram/@warrior_jr_original)

Mexican wrestling is in mourning this Thursday, March 17, as one of its most promising elements lost his life at the age of 24. Is about Black Warrior Jr the heirwho rose to fame as the son of renowned wrestler Jesús Toral Black Warrior.

The World Wrestling Council (CMLL) confirmed his death through social networks and expressed his condolences to the family for his death, one of which the reasons have not yet been confirmed.

In addition to his father, one of the fighters with whom he has been most linked is Jose Casas Ruiz The blackwell Black Warrior Jr. He was married to his daughter Omaraida, who had recently conceived their second child.

“Rest in peace, Black Warrior Jr. The CMLL joins the sorrow that seizes the fighting family for the sensitive death of the fighter Black Warrior Jr. We express our deepest condolences and solidarity to his family and friends for this irreparable loss.”, affirmed the organization to which he was affiliated.

the heiras Warrior was nicknamed on his social networks, was also well known for being related to the legendary fighter Jesus Reza Rosales black handwho was listed in the family tree as his father’s son-in-law, Black Warrior.

Throughout his not very long career, Warrior Jr won the intercontinental tag team championship with his father for the International Wrestling Revolution Group (IWRG), also known as Grupo Internacional Revolución.

In addition, the Mexican gladiator snatched the mask of King Strong in 2017 within the Naucalpan Arenaone of the scenarios in which it was presented the most.

Just in the month of February, Mexican wrestling suffered another important loss, since one of its most emblematic figures in the 1980s and 1990s lost his life at the age of 59 for health problems.

Is about super dollthe gladiator who embodied the figure of Brush in the Pankration and that marked an entire era for fans of Mexican wrestlingSo much so that his death generated all kinds of reactions on social networks by fans and analysts.

One of them was Jose Ramon Fernandezexperienced journalist and current contributor to ESPNwho shared an emotional message dedicated to the former fighter and described him as a “charismatic fighter”.

“I regret the death of the Mexican wrestling idol “El Super Muñeco”. a charismatic fighterwon several championships, Much loved by children. He dies young, 59 years old, the world of wrestling will remember him forever. Rest in Peace the Super Doll”, he wrote Joserra on your verified Twitter profile.

Who also joined the different sports specialists who spread the news of the fighter’s death was Antonio de Valdes. The commentator of TUDN shared some details of the last days of super dollas it transpired that he was hospitalized:

“The former fighter was hospitalized in Mexico City for a few days due to health problems. RIP!”

For its part, Fernando Torrescurrent wrestling narrator with TUDNrecalled the qualities of Super Doll as a person, far from his role as a masked man: “Rest in peace, a great fighter, idol, fantastic character and wonderful human being. super doll!!!!”, he published on social networks.

