Black Widow: 8 Key Things We Know About Natasha Romanoff Before Her Solo Movie

Black Widow Can’t Have Youngsters

When Black Widow and Hulk are determining the standing and way forward for their relationship in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, the previous dropped a quite vital bombshell: she is incapable of getting kids. It’s a horrible a part of her story that extends from her time within the Purple Room, because it was believed by her Russian handlers that turning into pregnant could be a distraction from her life as a killer, so the choice was surgically taken away from her. This will not be one thing that particularly comes up within the Black Widow solo movie, nevertheless it’s a standout element that would wind up informing parts of the character – akin to her relationship together with her spy “household” who we’ll meet within the film.