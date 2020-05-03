Black Widow: 8 Key Things We Know About Natasha Romanoff Before Her Solo Movie

Depart a Remark
There are various causes to be excited for Cate Shortland’s upcoming Black Widow film, however definitely towards the highest of the listing is the truth that the movie will make clear what is without doubt one of the most mysterious heroes within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Natasha Romanoff was raised as a spy, and she or he has spent her complete life in that career – which implies that she excels at retaining private particulars to herself.
The solo movie ought to make clear the character in attention-grabbing methods, and add context the place there beforehand wasn’t any. However earlier than we get set to go see Black Widow later this yr, let’s first have a look again on the decade-plus of the heroine on the massive display screen and compile the whole lot we find out about her historical past, beginning with…
Black Widow Was Born In Russia
Listening to Natasha Romanoff communicate, you wouldn’t be capable of pinpoint her accent being something aside from American, however that’s simply step one among her on a regular basis duplicity. The reality is that she is a Russian expat, born through the Soviet period. That certainly will need to have been tough all by itself, however tales of her adolescence actually solely get darker. As revealed in Avengers: Endgame, her father was named Ivan, however she didn’t know that till close to the top of her life because of the truth that she was taken away from her household at a younger age. So who took her away? Nicely…
Black Widow Was Skilled At A Place Referred to as The Purple Room
As beforehand glimpsed in flashbacks, most notably in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, Natasha Romanoff was raised as a weapon who might execute missions on behalf of the state to better the glory of Mom Russia. The power during which she was skilled was referred to as the Purple Room, and it existed to primarily take away her humanity from her. Through completely different packages, together with dancing and marksmanship, Natasha spent her youth working to turn into an ideal spy/murderer, her coaching finally discovering her take her first life – an unidentified man she was instructed to shoot.
Black Widow Can’t Have Youngsters
When Black Widow and Hulk are determining the standing and way forward for their relationship in Avengers: Age Of Ultron, the previous dropped a quite vital bombshell: she is incapable of getting kids. It’s a horrible a part of her story that extends from her time within the Purple Room, because it was believed by her Russian handlers that turning into pregnant could be a distraction from her life as a killer, so the choice was surgically taken away from her. This will not be one thing that particularly comes up within the Black Widow solo movie, nevertheless it’s a standout element that would wind up informing parts of the character – akin to her relationship together with her spy “household” who we’ll meet within the film.
Black Widow Has A Darkish Story Involving Drakov’s Daughter
Black Widow’s story is one among redemption, as she went from dwelling her life as a cold-blooded killer to turning into a hero working to avoid wasting the world. That being mentioned, she apparently did some actually horrible issues in her previous, and a kind of issues concerned the daughter of an individual named Drakov. Together with one thing about Sao Paulo and a hospital hearth, this bit of data was first dropped by Loki in The Avengers when Natasha went to interrogate the God of Mischief, however we’ll seemingly study extra concerning the incident in Black Widow. It is because the 2020 movie will truly characteristic Drakov as a major character, performed by the nice Ray Winstone.
Black Widow Met Hawkeye When He Was Despatched To Kill Her
It was a part of the identical aforementioned dialog with Loki in The Avengers that we additionally realized about each the origins of Black Widow and Hawkeye’s relationship, and the way she went from combating for the unhealthy guys to combating with the nice guys. After years of working as an murderer, Natasha Romanoff discovered herself with a goal on her again, and aiming proper at that focus on (presumably with a bow and arrow) was Clint Barton a.okay.a. Hawkeye. Fairly than killing her, nonetheless, he determined to each spare her life and recruit her, which is how she wound up turning into a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent working for Nick Fury.
Black Widow And Hawkeye Had Some Form Of Loopy Journey In Budapest
Throughout their time working collectively, Black Widow and Hawkeye certainly went on every kind of untamed adventures, however one specifically that has lengthy been teased as being quite excessive concerned a mission in Budapest. Sadly we have now by no means been given extra info than that, however it’s one thing that Clint discovered himself reminded of through the Battle of New York in Avengers when the spy duo had been taking out Chitauri troopers. On condition that it’s been confirmed no less than a number of the Black Widow film will happen within the Hungarian metropolis, hopefully we’ll quickly get to know extra concerning the incident.
Black Widow Has Historical past With The Winter Soldier
Because of her time working for S.H.I.E.L.D., Black Widow was capable of kind sturdy relationships with Hawkeye, Nick Fury, and Captain America, however to not be forgotten is that she has some historical past with one other notable Marvel Cinematic Universe character as properly: Bucky Barnes a.okay.a. The Winter Soldier. In Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Natasha recounted an incident that went down in 2009 that noticed a safety element go completely sideways when Hydra’s greatest hypnotized murderer was referred to as in. She ended up getting shot by the killer, and wore a scar on her abdomen as a reminiscence of the incident.
Black Widow Died In The 12 months 2014 On A Planet Referred to as Morag
You’ll have observed the usage of previous tense all through this text when speaking about Black Widow, and it’s as a result of the character’s life sadly got here to an finish within the Marvel Cinematic Universe final yr, as featured in Avengers: Endgame. Although she lived till the yr 2023, she technically died within the yr 2014 whereas on a time journey mission with Hawkeye to retrieve the Soul Stone from the planet Morag. She sacrificed herself in order that the archer might get the dear ingot, convey it again to their workforce, and save the universe.
What are you most excited to find out about Black Widow in her upcoming solo movie? Hit the feedback part under, and be looking out for extra of our Marvel Cinematic Universe protection right here on CinemaBlend.
Add Comment