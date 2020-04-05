Black Widow: All The Marvel Characters Confirmed To Appear, Including Taskmaster

Go away a Remark
The newest launch from Marvel Studios, Black Widow was all set to take over theaters world wide in Could 2020, however with most of theaters in the US and overseas shut down for an unknown time frame, followers eager to see Natasha Romanoff and the stellar forged of characters face off towards Taskmaster should wait slightly longer, it appears.
With the delay within the movie’s launch, now could be the right time to check out all of the Marvel characters who’re confirmed to seem within the standalone movie, and sure, that features the mysterious Taskmaster. Listed below are all of the characters you possibly can anticipate to see when part 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe lastly hits the silver display.
Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson)
No shock right here, however Scarlett Johansson is returning as KGB murderer turned S.H.I.E.L.D. agent and authentic Avenger Natasha Romanoff, aka Black Widow. Skilled within the artwork of hand-to-hand fight from a younger age within the Pink Room, Romanoff is a masterful fighter, spy, and even a reasonably badass superhero with expertise taking over quite a lot of enemies — each human and alien.
With Black Widow happening after the occasions of Captain America: Civil Battle and earlier than Avengers: Infinity Battle, Romanoff is alone on the run and compelled to return to phrases with the devastating occasions of her previous whereas combating for survival. Whereas on the run, Black Widow comes nose to nose with the household she left behind, the one household she knew earlier than turning into an Avenger.
Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh)
Florence Pugh has been on one hell of a run with main roles in Preventing With My Household, Midsommar, and Little Ladies, and it seems to be like she’s going to take it to the subsequent step along with her portrayal of Yelena Belova in Black Widow. Rising up and coaching alongside Natasha Romanoff within the Pink Room, Belova is the closest factor to a sister the spy ever knew.
Belova’s look in Black Widow would be the first we have seen (or heard) of the character, however within the comics, she takes over the Black Widow title. There is a robust chance of this occurring the MCU, particularly after the Romanoff’s demise in Avengers: Endgame.
Alexei Shostakov (David Harbour)
When he is not profitable over America together with his hilarious Tide Tremendous Bowl adverts or being everybody’s favourite out-of-shape police chief, David Harbour has been making a reputation for himself on the silver display. The Stranger Issues seems to be to proceed that momentum when he seems as Alexei Shostakov, aka Pink Guardian, within the upcoming Black Widow.
What primarily boils right down to the Russian model of Captain America with some critical points, Pink Guardian seems to be to be a badass character, even when he is a traditional narcissist. Though he is geared up with lots of the similar traits as his American counterpart, the Russian super-soldier has let himself go over time, not like the all the time in form Steve Rogers. Regardless of that, Shostakov will kick loads of ass in Black Widow, if the trailer will be believed.
Melina Vostokoff (Rachel Weisz)
It is exhausting to imagine that it took this lengthy for Rachel Weisz to indicate up within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. An actress of her talent and star energy ought to have been included in any one of many core franchises by this level, however I suppose generally it is higher to attend. Portraying Melina Vostokoff, one of many authentic spies to tackle the Black Widow moniker is equal half instructor and mother-figure for Natasha Romanoff and the opposite college students from the Pink Room.
Within the comics on which the film character relies, Vostokoff later took on the title Iron Maiden, who served as one among Romanoff’s fiercest enemies. Whether or not the film follows swimsuit and has Weisz’s character flip towards Black Widow and her allies stays to be seen, however with the MCU, nothing is out of the realm of chance.
Thaddeus Ross (William Damage)
William Damage has been in part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on and off longer than simply about everybody moreover Tony Stark. First launched as Bruce Banner’s girlfriend’s father in The Unimaginable Hulk, Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross has been a thorn within the facet of the Avengers for longer than Thanos at this level.
The former Lieutenant Common of the US Military and Secretary of State will seem in Black Widow in some capability, possibly even trying to find Romanoff after she goes on the run following the occasions of Captain America: Civil Battle. Thunderbolt’s transient appearances within the movie’s trailers make it appear to be he is as much as outdated tips, however it’s exhausting to say what facet of the battle he stands on. No matter occurs, it is secure to say that Ross, a grasp tactician, will attempt to play the scenario to his benefit.
Taskmaster (TBA)
After which there’s Taskmaster, the mysterious masked villain that retains popping up in all the Black Widow trailers. Marvel studios hasn’t formally introduced who can be taking part in the character at this level, however there’s hypothesis {that a} confirmed member of the forged is perhaps exhibiting up as Taskmaster as an alternative.
Within the comics, Taskmaster has been every thing from a super-villain to a sleeper agent to mercenary who offers instruction for prison teams, so who is aware of the place he’ll find yourself in Black Widow. Judging by the battle scenes featured within the trailers, it seems to be like Taskmaster has the power to imitate the combating model of the Avengers, so he is perhaps somebody we all know or related to acquainted events. Both is okay so long as he would not give Black Widow duties like he did in Spider-Man on PlayStation 4.
Rick Mason (O.T. Fagbenle)
O.T. Fagbenle of The Handmaid’s Story is ready to painting Rick Mason, an outdated S.H.I.E.L.D. ally of Black Widow’s who can be rumored to be the identification of the movie’s central antagonist. Whether or not that is a crimson herring stays to be seen, nevertheless. Within the comics, Rick Mason was a mercenary who was recognized for his non-lethal dealing with of superhumans, so with the plot of Black Widow happening after the occasions of Captain America: Civil Battle, the character’s inclusion makes loads of sense.
Dreykov (Ray Winstone)
Not a lot is thought about how Dreykov (Ray Winstone) will play into the story of Black Widow, however going off the character’s repute because the chief of the Pink Room, he’ll in all probability play a serious function in some style. Though that is first bodily look of the character, Dreykov has been talked about already within the MCU, together with in The Avengers when Loki questions Black Widow’s previous actions earlier than referring to her as Dreykov’s daughter.
Tony Stark? (Robert Downey Jr.)
It has lengthy been rumored that Robert Downey Jr. can be reprising his function of Iron Man within the upcoming Black Widow spinoff, however getting concrete data on the actor’s involvement in MCU Part Four kickoff isn’t any straightforward job. For individuals who do not bear in mind, Tony Stark died on the finish of 2019’s Avengers: Endgame when he stole the gauntlet from Thanos and snapped away the Mad Titan and his military. Whereas doing press for Doolittle, Downey advised Leisure Tonight:
I imply, it will be good in the event that they notified me. Forewarned is forewarned. They will do something now. This may very well be a deep faux interview for all we all know.
And with Black Widow happening earlier than the occasions of Endgame, it’s very potential that we see Iron Man in an look much like that in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
These are all of the Marvel characters confirmed (and one unconfirmed) for Black Widow. Will we be taught extra about Taskmaster earlier than the film comes out or will we have now to attend till Part Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will get underway?
Add Comment