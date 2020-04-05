Black Widow: All The Marvel Characters Confirmed To Appear, Including Taskmaster

Within the comics, Taskmaster has been every thing from a super-villain to a sleeper agent to mercenary who offers instruction for prison teams, so who is aware of the place he’ll find yourself in Black Widow. Judging by the battle scenes featured within the trailers, it seems to be like Taskmaster has the power to imitate the combating model of the Avengers, so he is perhaps somebody we all know or related to acquainted events. Both is okay so long as he would not give Black Widow duties like he did in Spider-Man on PlayStation 4.