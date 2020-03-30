Black Widow And 8 Other Blockbusters That Don’t Currently Have Release Dates, And Where They Could Go

In The Heights

Authentic Release Date: June 26th

One movie that we all know for a reality received’t be prepared for launch by the point the pandemic is over is Jon Chu’s In The Heights, as Lin-Manuel Miranda has stated that the movie was nonetheless engaged on the music when post-production stopped – and it’s notably a component of the undertaking that may’t be labored on whereas people are social distancing. This leaves the undertaking with a little bit of a difficulty, as with the autumn schedule being actually packed, the best choice for it might be December… and that’s when Steven Spielberg’s West Facet Story is ready to come back out. It’s doable that we may see some holes open up within the latter months of the 12 months as extra titles are delayed as a result of they want extra post-production time after the pandemic, however Warner Bros. could not be capable of put this one out till the early months of 2021.