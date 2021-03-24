Black Widow delays its premiere and will arrive simultaneously on Disney Plus

Disney has announced that the long-delayed film of the Black widow It will finally premiere on July 9 and will be released simultaneously on Disney Plus and in theaters.

In a press release, Disney has confirmed that the Black Widow can be seen as long as we pay for “Premier” access (about 30 euros to change). Disney has also confirmed that Shang-Chi goes from July to September 3.

Disney Plus Premier Access is a company strategy to launch premieres on the platform the same day as in theaters. For a monthly price surcharge, viewers can enjoy movies at home the same day they premiere. This has already been done with Mulan and with Raya and the Last Dragon.

Disney has released its premiere schedule in a press release, and it includes alterations in the most anticipated of 2021. Along with Black Widow, Cruella’s will be released on May 28, just like in theaters, on the platform. .

Luca, the latest Pixar movie will be available exclusively on Disney Plus on June 18 at no additional price, although it will hit theaters and on sale in countries where Disney + is not yet available.

And look at that the CEO of Disney always said that it was going to be released on the scheduled date (which was going to be May 7) … it is clear that things are changing over time.