Black Widow, Eternals and other blockbusters pushed back to 2021 by Disney

The coronavirus pandemic has struck once more! The world’s largest manufacturing firm, Walt Disney Co, has introduced delays for a raft of its largest upcoming films, together with Black Widow, Eternals, Dying on the Nile and extra.

The delays have additionally affected much-anticipated titles from its subsidiary firm, twentieth Century Studios.

The headline title, Marvel adaptation Black Widow, starring Scarlett Johansson, has moved seven months, from this November to seventh Could 2021.

Steven Spielberg’s reboot of the traditional musical West Facet Story has been delayed a whole 12 months and now received’t display till tenth December 2021.

Eternals star Kumail Nanjiani responded on Twitter: “Eternals delayed to Nov 5, 2021. Marvel made the precise & accountable determination. There’s a pandemic. Nothing is extra vital than well being & lives. I can’t inform ppl to go to a movie show till I really feel secure going to one. Maintain yourselves. I promise it’ll be well worth the wait!”

Deadline reported that the newest delays have been due to the continued closure of cinemas in New York and Los Angeles and the coronavirus case spikes within the UK and Europe.

The delayed Disney and twentieth Century Studios films are:

Dying on the Nile (twentieth Century Studios) beforehand set to be launched twenty third October strikes to 18th December 2020.

The Empty Man (twentieth Century Studios) beforehand set for 4th December strikes to twenty third October 2021.

Black Widow (Disney/Marvel) beforehand set for sixth November strikes to seventh Could 2021.

Eternals (Disney/Marvel) beforehand set for twelfth February 2021, strikes to fifth November.

Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Disney/Marvel) beforehand set for seventh Could 7 2021, strikes to ninth July 9 2021.

Untitled Disney occasion movie (Disney) beforehand set for ninth July 9 2021, is faraway from the schedule.

Deep Water (twentieth Century Studios) beforehand set for thirteenth November, strikes to thirteenth August 2021.

Untitled twentieth Century (twentieth Century Studios) beforehand set for thirteenth August 2021, is faraway from the schedule.

West Facet Story (twentieth Century Studios) beforehand set for 18th December strikes to tenth December 2021.

The King’s Man (twentieth Century Studios) beforehand set for twenty sixth February 2021, strikes to twelfth February 2021.

Non-Disney blockbusters presently nonetheless scheduled to display in 2020 embrace Daniel Craig’s last outing as 007, No Time to Die, which continues to be scheduled for twentieth November within the US (twelfth November within the UK) and Pixar’s Souls, which is out the identical day.

