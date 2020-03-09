General News

Black Widow: Marvel Drops Final Trailer

March 9, 2020
1 Min Read

Shock has dropped the final trailer for Black Widow ahead of its unlock on May 1, and it provides us the most efficient sense however of what the film could be about.

[ignvideo url=”https://www.ign.com/videos/2020/03/09/black-widow-official-final-trailer-2020-scarlett-johansson-david-harbour-florence-pugh”]

Shock moreover printed a model new poster for the film, together with its new characters alongside Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanov (along with a reminder that Ray Winstone is a member of the stable, regardless of no expose of his character, even at this late diploma):

ESqvMg2U0AAxA41

Creating…

About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment