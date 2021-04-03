‘Black Widow’ Trailer: Natasha Romanoff Confronts Her Past

Following a current premiere date delay, Marvel Studios has launched a brand new trailer for “Black Widow.”

“One factor’s for certain, I’m finished operating from my previous,” Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), says over a flurry of struggle sequences.

The spy thriller sees Black Widow face the darker components of her ledger when a harmful conspiracy arises with ties to her previous. As a way to grow to be an Avenger, she should now confront her previous as a spy and the damaged relationships she left behind.

“Black Widow” is the primary movie in section 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Inside that timeline, its occasions happen after “Captain America: Civil Battle,” however earlier than “Avengers: Infinity Battle.”

Among the many most anticipated films of the yr, “Black Widow” was initially set to debut on Might 7. However Disney introduced a significant overhaul of its 2021 film slate final month, together with the delay of “Black Widow,” which can now launch on July 9 to theaters and Disney Plus Premier Entry. Provided that theaters are opening again up and final summer time went with out a Marvel blockbuster for the primary time in 10 years, it’s probably followers can be all in for the big-screen expertise.

Along with Johansson, “Black Widow” options Florence Pugh, David Harbour and Rachel Weisz. It’s produced by Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige and directed by Cate Shortland, who would be the first girl to solo direct a Marvel movie. The primary ever was Anna Boden, who co-directed “Captain Marvel” with Ryan Fleck.

Watch the total trailer beneath.