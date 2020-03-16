Black Widow’s David Harbour Addresses Fan Theory Linking Red Guardian With Stranger Things’ Hopper

Depart a Remark
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in an fascinating place proper now. We’re at the moment occupying the interim interval between phases, with the rabid fanbase anticipating any and all details about the longer term. Cate Shortland’s Black Widow is about to kick off Part 4, and eventually give Scarlett Johansson’s character the solo story she deserves. There is a killer forged becoming a member of Johansson, together with Stranger Issues breakout star David Harbour. And he not too long ago addressed a viral rumor about his characters Red Guardian and Hopper.
Stranger Issues 3 ended on a significant cliffhanger for David Harbour’s Hopper. After seemingly perishing so as kill the Thoughts Flayer, it was not too long ago revealed that he is “The American” that was proven in a Russian jail which was additionally harboring a Demogorgon. Black Widow‘s Red Guardian is a Russian superhero, so many followers theorized that they may very well be the identical man in some loopy Netflix/Marvel crossover. Now Harbour has addressed that viral fan concept, saying:
I do know, it’s a very stunning, annoying coincidence, and I apologize to your complete web. There isn’t any rhyme or motive for it, I promise you. There’s no crossover occasion between Stranger Issues and the MCU.
Effectively, that appears fairly minimize and dry. It appears to be like like David Harbour simply coincidentally obtained two gigs which are set in Russia. However that does not imply that Hawkins’ favourite police chief goes to be suited up and preventing alongside Natasha in Black Widow. Sorry, followers.
David Harbour’s feedback to EW put the kibosh on the favored fan concept linking Stranger Issues to Black Widow. Whereas the Marvel Cinematic Universe is a franchise construct on crossovers, they’re normally between franchises throughout the shared universe. So do not count on outdoors properties to pierce franchise, with the exception probably being Sony’s mysterious Spider-Man plans.
Later in his similar interview, David Harbour joked that Stranger Issues‘ Hopper and Black Widow‘s Red Guardian do not truly look that a lot alike. Regardless of taking part in each roles, Harbour highlighted their variations, saying:
I imply, I do look very totally different in them. One in all them, I’m 270 kilos and obtained a beard and thick, lengthy hair, and the opposite one I’m like 200 kilos and don’t have any hair.
He is obtained a degree. Plus there’s the timeline of all of it, as Hopper would have gotten fairly previous if he’d made contacts in Russia and have become the Red Guardian. However whereas it would not make logical sense, fan theories do not all the time have to fall within the traces of realism. As a result of who would not wish to see Hawkins’ chief of police go well with up and kick ass alongside Black Widow?
As a reminder, you may try the Stranger Issues sneak peek that exposed Hopper was alive in Russia beneath.
Stranger Issues 4 not too long ago began manufacturing, though it has been suspended within the wake of the coronavirus issues. Hopper is clearly in a tough place, particularly since Eleven, Joyce and the remainder of the group thinks he died. In the meantime, Black Widow will develop the title character’s story, and introduce us to her different household.
Black Widow is at the moment anticipated to reach in theaters on Could 1st. Within the meantime, try our 2020 launch checklist to plan your subsequent journey to the flicks.
