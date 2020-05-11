Black Widow’s Florence Pugh Explains Her Concerns Over Getting Into Superhero Shape

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

It is a distinctive time in The Marvel Cinematic Universe, as we’re at the moment occupying the interim interval between phases. Section 4 will kick off with Cate Shortland’s Black Widow, which was sadly delayed quite a few months when theaters closed. Followers must wait a short while longer earlier than their closing journey with Scarlett Johansson’s title character, whereas additionally being launched to quite a few new characters. Chief amongst them is Florence Pugh’s Yelena Belova / Black Widow, though the Oscar nominated actress had some issues about moving into superhero form.