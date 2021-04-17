BLACK6IX Announces Disbandment After 4 Years

BLACK6IX has officially announced their disbandment.

On April 16, BLACKHOLE Entertainment announced the news of the group’s disbandment on BLACK6IX’s official social media accounts in both Korean and English.

The agency’s full English statement is as follows:

Hello, this is BLACKHOLE Entertainment. First of all, thank you to everyone who loved BLACK6IX, and sincerely thank you to BLACKPEARL. BLACKHOLE Entertainment is announcing that the exclusive contracts of BLACK6IX members have ended, and all official BLACK6IX activities have ended. We sincerely thank you for supporting and loving BLACK6IX.

BLACK6IX first debuted four years ago in April 2017 with the single “Please.”

We wish all of the members the best of luck in their future endeavors!