BlackAF’s Kenya Barris Has Some Blunt Thoughts For Critics Comparing The Show To Black-ish

Black-ish creator Kenya Barris is unquestionably attempting one thing completely different on the subject of his newest present, Netflix’s #blackAF. The present facilities on a fictionalized model of Barris who, alongside along with his household, navigates Hollywood as a household from “new cash.” Whereas the present has acquired optimistic reception from some critics and viewers, it’s confirmed to be considerably polarizing, with some noting similarities to Black-ish. Barris is nicely conscious of those critiques, and he has some robust emotions on the matter.