Blacklist’s Midseason Premiere Earned Crazy High Ratings Thanks To People Staying In

Contemplating the midseason premiere’s numbers are presently the very best of any Blacklist episodes which have aired to this point, the producers are possible hoping for repeat performances so long as self-isolation is required throughout the nation. Particularly because the drama is gearing as much as air its 150th episode. Whereas it is clearly unlucky that the worldwide pandemic has compelled many hundreds of thousands of Individuals to remain inside as a method to keep away from the virus’ unfold, TV networks are going to take wins the place they’ll get them.