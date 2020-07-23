BLACKPINK And EXO-SC Sweep All 5 Of Gaon’s Weekly Charts

BLACKPINK and EXO-SC have swept this week’s Gaon charts!

On July 23, Gaon Chart formally introduced that BLACKPINK and EXO-SC had, between the 2 of them, topped all 5 of its charts for the week of July 12 to 18.

EXO-SC, the EXO subunit consisting of Sehun and Chanyeol, achieved a double crown after their first full-length album “1 Billion Views” debuted at No. 1 on the bodily album chart—whereas their accompanying title monitor of the identical identify debuted at No. 1 on this week’s digital obtain chart.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK maintained their triple crown from final week, holding onto No. 1 on the general digital chart and the streaming chart with their newest hit “How You Like That.” The group additionally topped Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the eighth week in a row.

Congratulations to EXO-SC and BLACKPINK!

Try the highest 5 for every of the newest charts beneath:

Album Chart

EXO-SC’s “1 Billion Views” made its debut at No. 1 on this week’s bodily album chart, whereas the particular version of BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” debuted at No. 2. GFRIEND’s new mini album “回: Music of the Sirens” entered the chart at No. 3, adopted by Pink Velvet – Irene & Seulgi’s “Monster” at No. Four and Stray Youngsters’ “GO生” (“GO LIVE”) at No. 5.

Obtain Chart

EXO-SC’s new title monitor “1 Billion Views” entered the digital obtain chart at No. 1 this week, whereas SSAK3 claimed each of the following two spots on the chart: their remake of “In Summer time” rose to No. 2, whereas their debut monitor “Summer time Sea Once more” entered the chart at No. 3. Lastly, MAMAMOO’s Hwasa‘s “Maria” and BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” rounded out the highest 5 at No. Four and No. 5 respectively.

General Digital Chart

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” continued its profitable streak at No. 1 on the general digital chart this week, as Block B’s Zico’s “Summer time Hate” equally held onto its spot at No. 2. SSAK3’s “In Summer time” got here in at No. Three for the week, Hwasa’s “Maria” at No. 4, and BLOO’s “Downtown Child” at No. 5.

Streaming Chart

BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” and Zico’s “Summer time Hate” maintained their respective positions at No. 1 and No. 2 on this week’s streaming chart as nicely. Hwasa’s “Maria” charted at No. 3, SSAK3’s “In Summer time” at No. 4, and BLOO’s “Downtown Child” at No. 5.

Social Chart

BLACKPINK continued their reign over Gaon’s Social Chart 2.zero for the eighth consecutive week, whereas trot singer Kim Ho Joong shot up within the rankings to assert No. 2. BTS stayed sturdy at No. 3, adopted by Im Younger Woong at No. Four and GFRIEND at No. 5.

Watch Chanyeol in his Chinese language movie “So I Married My Anti-Fan” with English subtitles beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)