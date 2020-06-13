BLACKPINK And Lady Gaga’s “Bitter Sweet” Spends 2nd Week In Top 40 Of UK’s Official Singles Chart

BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga’s “Bitter Sweet” stays within the Top 40 of the UK’s Official Singles Chart!

The observe is included on Lady Gaga’s new album “Chromatica,” and it debuted final week on the U.Okay. Official Singles Chart at No. 17.

On June 12 native time, the weekly chart was up to date to indicate that “Bitter Sweet” takes No. 34 in its second week.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK is at the moment on the point of share a brand new tune on June 26 as a pre-release single for his or her full album due in September.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga!