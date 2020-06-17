BLACKPINK And Lady Gaga’s “Bitter Sweet” Spends 2nd Week On Billboard’s Hot 100

BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga’s collaboration stays on Billboard’s Hot 100 for a second week!

Lady Gaga’s newest album “Chromatica” contains the monitor “Bitter Sweet” that includes BLACKPINK, and the music made its debut on the Hot 100 final week at No. 33.

On the Hot 100 for the week ending in June 20, “Bitter Sweet” grabs the No. 82 spot. The chart ranks the preferred songs in america throughout all genres.

In the meantime, BLACKPINK is at the moment on the brink of drop their pre-release single “How You Like That” on June 26.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga!