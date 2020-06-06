BLACKPINK And Lady Gaga’s Collab “Bitter Sweet” Lands Top 20 Spot On UK’s Official Singles Chart

Lady Gaga and BLACKPINK’s “Bitter Sweet” is a Top 20 hit in the UK!

On June 5 native time, the UK Official Charts shared its newest weekly charts, and “Bitter Sweet” has taken No. 17 on the Singles chart.

The tune options lyrics in each Korean and English, and it’s on Lady Gaga’s new album “Chromatica.”

BLACKPINK’s earlier highest rating on the UK’s Official Singles chart was No. 33, which they achieved with “Kill This Love.” Their second highest was their collab with Dua Lipa, “Kiss and Make Up,” which peaked at No. 36. They’re now the primary Korean lady group to enter the Top 20 of the Official UK Singles Chart.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and Lady Gaga!

Supply (1)