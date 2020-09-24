BLACKPINK And PUBG Mobile Reveal Details For Their New Collaboration

BLACKPINK is working along with the sport PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) Mobile!

In keeping with YG Leisure, BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That” can be used because the foyer background music for PUBG Mobile. After October 2, the background music can be modified to BLACKPINK’s new track from their first full-length album that can be launched that day.

That is the primary time PUBG Mobile has used music from a Okay-pop artist. The foyer is an space all the recreation customers should move by, so customers from everywhere in the world will be capable to hear BLACKPINK’s music.

Moreover, a number of particular occasions await followers and customers. Ranging from October 24 at 3 p.m. KST till October 8, customers can view a particular video of BLACKPINK made to rejoice the collaboration in an occasion web page throughout the recreation. Customers can even transfer to the BLACKPINK members’ Private Areas and ship My Room presents to the members as assist.

There are six ranges of rewards customers can win, and the rewards embody BLACKPINK’s mild stick, recreation gadgets, and extra.

YG Leisure and PUBG Company said, “Together with the discharge of BLACKPINK’s first full album ‘THE ALBUM,’ varied collaborative content material and occasions can be moreover revealed.”

BLACKPINK will launch their first full album “THE ALBUM” on October 2. Beforehand, the group launched “How You Like That” in June and “Ice Cream” in August as pre-release singles of their three-part comeback.

Supply (1)