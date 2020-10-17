General News

BLACKPINK Announced As First K-Pop Girl Group To Appear On “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!”

October 17, 2020
BLACKPINK might be making a particular look on “Jimmy Kimmel Stay!”

On October 16, YG Leisure introduced that BLACKPINK will carry out “Lovesick Women” on the favored American late-night discuss present on October 20 at 11:35 p.m. (native time). They will even speak about a wide range of issues throughout a stay video chat. BLACKPINK is the primary k-pop lady group to visitor on the present.

BLACKPINK has just lately been making historical past with “THE ALBUM,” which has been breaking information left and proper since its launch earlier this month. In the event you haven’t already seen it, take a look at the group’s music video for “Lovesick Women” right here!

