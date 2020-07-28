BLACKPINK Announces Release Date Of Highly-Anticipated 1st Full Album

BLACKPINK has revealed a teaser and the discharge date of their first full album!

On July 28, YG Leisure unveiled the next teaser.

Titled “BLACKPINK THE ALBUM,” the album is about for launch on October 2, 2020.

A supply from the company shared, “In 2020, BLACKPINK will deal with the worldwide market with systematic and thorough planning and execution. The worldwide undertaking we’re finishing up with the world’s largest music group Common Music to have BLACKPINK take a higher leap is happening steadily.”

BLACKPINK’s full album would be the ultimate product of the group’s three-part comeback that was beforehand introduced by YG Leisure. BLACKPINK kicked off with the first half “How You Like That” in June, and a brand new single for the second half is nicely on its means.

Are you excited to get your arms on BLACKPINK’s full album?

Supply (1)