BLACKPINK Appointed Official Advocates For UN Climate Change Conference

BLACKPINK has formally been named advocates for the upcoming United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26)!

On February 25, the members of BLACKPINK attended a proper appointment ceremony on the British Ambassador’s residence in Seoul, the place they acquired a private letter written by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In his letter, Boris Johnson congratulated BLACKPINK on the success of their current video elevating consciousness about local weather change, writing, “Your current video ‘Climate Motion in Your Space #COP26’ was an enormous success, being considered over 10 million occasions throughout social media platforms. Climate change is crucial concern of our time… it’s incredible that you’ve chosen this second to lend your voices to this vital concern.”

Simon Smith, the British Ambassador to South Korea, commented, “The British Embassy Seoul is thrilled to be working with BLACKPINK and YG Leisure forward of COP26. We have to act now to guard our planet for future generations. We hope all of the BLINKs world wide will be a part of us on this journey.”

In the meantime, the members of BLACKPINK remarked, “Step one is to coach ourselves about local weather change. We have to know what’s occurring, as a result of it impacts all of us. We need to be taught extra, and we hope our followers do too.”

The upcoming UN Climate Change Conference, which is scheduled to happen in the UK in November 2021, will deliver collectively world leaders with the purpose of accelerating the pressing motion wanted to fight local weather change.

Should you haven’t already seen it, you possibly can take a look at BLACKPINK’s video on local weather change right here!