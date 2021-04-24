BLACKPINK “As If It’s Your Last” Becomes Their 4th MV To Reach 1 Billion Views

BLACKPINK has achieved another impressive feat!

The group’s music video for “As If It’s Your Last” surpassed 1 billion views on YouTube on April 23 at approximately 6:51 p.m. KST. This is about three years, 10 months, and one day since its release on June 22, 2017 at 6 p.m. KST.

“As If It’s Your Last” is BLACKPINK’s fourth music video to reach 1 billion views following “DDU-DU DD-DU,” “Kill This Love,” and “BOOMBAYAH.” BLACKPINK is the only Korean artist with four music videos to reach this milestone.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

Watch the “As If It’s Your Last” MV again below: