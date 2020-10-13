BLACKPINK Becomes 1st Girl Group To Top Billboard’s Artist 100 + Grabs No. 1 On World Albums Chart And More

BLACKPINK soared to the highest of Billboard’s Artist 100 chart after the discharge of their first full album!

On the chart dated October 17, BLACKPINK shoots up from No. 65 final week to take No. 1. BLACKPINK is now the primary woman group to high the chart, which launched in 2004. They’re additionally the third ever Korean act to take action, following BTS and SuperM.

The Artist 100 is described as measuring “artist exercise throughout key metrics of music consumption, mixing album and monitor gross sales, radio airplay, streaming and social media fan interplay to supply a weekly multi-dimensional rating of artist reputation.”

BLACKPINK’s rise is as a result of launch of their first full album “THE ALBUM” on October 2, which options the title monitor “Lovesick Ladies,” their collaboration with Selena Gomez titled “Ice Cream,” and extra.

“THE ALBUM” debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 this week, which measures the most well-liked albums in america. BLACKPINK additionally has two tracks on the Scorching 100 songs chart, with “Lovesick Ladies” launching at No. 59 and “Ice Cream” at No. 64.

In the meantime, “Lovesick Ladies” took No. 2 on Billboard’s World 200 chart, which relies on gross sales and streaming information from greater than 200 territories around the globe. The tune additionally debuted at No. 1 on the World Excl. U.S. chart, which ranks songs in keeping with information from territories excluding america.

Over on the World Albums chart, “THE ALBUM” debuts at No. 1. “Lovesick Ladies” additionally enters the World Digital Tune Gross sales chart within the high place, whereas their b-sides “Fairly Savage” and “You By no means Know” seize No. 2 and No. 4, respectively.

“Lovesick Ladies” debuts at No. 9 on the Digital Tune Gross sales chart and No. 46 on the Streaming Songs chart. The monitor can be No. 29 on the Billboard Canadian Scorching 100 whereas “THE ALBUM” takes No. 5 on the Billboard Canadian Albums chart.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!

