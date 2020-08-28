BLACKPINK Breaks Korean Girl Group Record As “Ice Cream” MV Surpasses 10 Million Views

BLACKPINK has as soon as once more set a file with their newest launch!

The woman group launched their music video for “Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez on August 28 at 1 p.m. KST. It surpassed 10 million views on YouTube at roughly 3:55 p.m. KST, which is slightly below three hours since its launch.

“Ice Cream” is now the quickest Korean woman group music video to achieve 10 million views, with the earlier file of three hours and 40 minutes being held by BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That.”

Congratulations to BLACKPINK!