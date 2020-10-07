BLACKPINK Breaks Record Of Highest First Week Album Sales For K-Pop Girl Group In A Day With “THE ALBUM”

BLACKPINK has set one other spectacular document!

On October 7, YG Leisure cited Hanteo Chart, revealing that BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” reached roughly 590,000 gross sales in simply someday since the group’s launch of their bodily album on October 6. Because of this BLACKPINK has damaged IZ*ONE’s document through which 389,334 copies of “Oneiric Diary” have been offered in its first week.

YG Leisure defined, “Contemplating that the variety of albums exported to america and Europe will not be included within the complete, the precise variety of album gross sales is anticipated to be even increased.”

Beforehand, BLACKPINK’s “THE ALBUM” surpassed 1 million inventory pre-orders, which is the very best variety of inventory pre-orders ever recorded for a Okay-pop lady group, and it additionally makes BLACKPINK the primary Korean lady group to surpass 1 million inventory pre-orders.

The variety of inventory pre-orders is the quantity of album inventory that’s produced previous to the album’s launch. This quantity is the estimated demand calculated primarily based on varied components, together with the variety of albums that have been pre-ordered by followers.

“THE ALBUM” additionally reached 340,000 models in pre-orders from america and Europe, and followers are trying ahead to the album’s efficiency on Billboard and the UK’s Official Charts.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK! Take a look at the music video for the title monitor “Lovesick Women” right here!

